Prior was +528K (revised to 526K) Two month net revisions -108K Estimates ranged from +75K to +450K Unemployment rate 3.7% vs 3.5% expected Prior unemployment rate 3.5% Participation rate 62.4% vs 62.1% prior (was 63.4% pre-pandemic) U6 underemployment rate 7.0% vs 6.7% prior Average hourly earnings +0.3% m/m vs +0.4% expected (prior +0.5%) Average hourly 5.2% y/y vs +5.3% expected (prior 5.2%) earnings
A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share prices, while unexpectedly bad earnings can risk declines in share prices. Using Earnings to Better Inform Investment DecisionsMany analysts also use other measures such as earnings per share (EPS) as a way to compare the earnings of multiple companies.EPS is calculated by the remaining earnings leftover for shareholders, divided by the number of shares outstanding. This is a more fine-tuned measure for investors and analysts given each company has a different number of shares owned by the public.Only comparing companies' existing earnings does not accurately indicate how much money each company has for each of its shares over a specific period.As a result, EPS is routinely used to make better-informed comparisons and forecasts.In the US, all companies are obligated to report quarterly earnings to the public, which informs on the state of any publicly traded company. These events are very monitored and important, especially for large corporations.In addition, several companies are used as barometers for the state of the overall market or US economy, lending further weight to these metrics.Ultimately, earnings are an integral element of the US stock market and ensure companies disclose their financials in ways that do not leave investors or the public in the dark.
Average weekly hours 34.5 vs 34.6 expected Change in private payrolls 308K vs +300K expected Change in manufacturing payrolls +22K vs +20K expected Household survey +440K vs +179K prior
The implied odds of a 75 bps hike at the Sept 21 FOMC meeting were at 75% ahead of the data. USD/JPY was trading at 140.47 ahead of the numbers, which is the highest since 1998. Earlier today Japan chief cabinet secretary Matsuno
said they are watching FX moves with a sense of urgency, which is a hint that intervention is on the table.
The US dollar moved down moderately after the data with the market focused on the dip on wage growth and rise in unemployment. I'm a bit surprised by the reaction because this is generally good news for the economy and if I was an FOMC member, this would make me feel a bit more comfortable about hiking by 75 bps, though the implied probability is still at 75.0%.
US 2-year yuields are down 2-3 bps on the data and stock futures have moved up.
