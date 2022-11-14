Headlines via Reuters incoming on US Securities and Exchange Commission activity:

SEC charges S&P Global Ratings with conflict of interest violations

SEC says S&P Global Ratings violated conflict of interest rules designed to prevent sales and marketing considerations from influencing credit ratings

More:

"Without admitting or denying the SEC’s findings, S&P agreed to settle this matter by paying a $2.5 million penalty and agreeing to the entry of a cease-and-desist order, a censure, and compliance with certain undertakings."