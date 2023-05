US Secretary of State Antony Blinken faced questioning at a US Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Tuesday,

said the State Department would not rule out designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism for its accused atrocities in Ukraine.

Sen. Lindsey Graham asked Blinken: “You’re never going to designate Russian state sponsored terrorism, are you?” Blinken quickly responded, “never say never.”

Info comes via CNN, link here