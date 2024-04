The broader US stock indices have given up their gains:

S&P index is unchanged at 5022.07. At session highs the index was up 34.44 points.

NASDAQ index is down -18 points or -0.12% at 15665.94. At session highs the index was up 102.75 points

The Dow industrial average is still higher by 34.5 points or 0.09% at 37790 (at session highs the index was up 330.44 points).

The Russell 2000 is also still higher by 8.52 points or 0.44% at 1956.47 (at session highs index was up 23.44 points)..