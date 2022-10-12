Wall Street Journal (gated) with the report, citing unnamed "people familiar with the matter" :

U.S. chip-equipment suppliers are pulling out staff based at China’s leading memory-chip maker and pausing business activities there,

grappling with the impact of Commerce Department semiconductor export restrictions.

State-owned Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. is facing a freeze in support from key suppliers

The suspensions follow last week’s sweeping curbs imposed by the U.S. on China’s chip sector, ostensibly to prevent American technology from advancing China’s military power, though the impact might reach further into the industry.

Chinese stocks have already taken a hit on this US ban.

