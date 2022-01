An investigation by the US Commerce Department pointed to surging demand as the primary reason behind the shortage of computer chips. It said demand in 2021 was as much as 17% higher than 2019.

Within the industry, the median inventory of semiconductors has fallen from 40 days to less than 5 days.

They highlight wafer production capacity as the main bottleneck and said they found no evidence of hoarding. They will review claims of unusually high prices in some semiconductor nodes.