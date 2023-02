US construction spending

US construction spending for December -0.4% versus 0.0% expected

total construction spending $1809.8 billion versus $1817.3 billion last month

Construction spending year on year +1.2% above December 2021 levels

private construction -0.4% versus November

residential construction -0.3% versus November

nonresidential construction -0.5% versus November

