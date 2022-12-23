Core PCE prices are on the data docket in US trading today and that will might set out one final twist, albeit unlikely, before the Christmas weekend comes along. The monthly reading is estimated to show a 0.2% increase but the annual reading is estimated to slow to +4.7%, with some arguments for why pointed out earlier here.

With markets already settling into the holiday mood, it is hard to see this as being a major mover but then again, it is in part inflation data. So, that's always worth watching based on recent behaviour in markets.

It'll be a long weekend amid the Christmas holiday and stocks are tentative for now, throwing some caution to the wind with US futures flattish after yesterday's setback.