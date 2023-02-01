Prior was 10.458m Hires 4.0% vs 3.9% prior Quits 2.7% vs 2.7% prior Layoffs 1.0% vs 0.9% prior Layoffs and discharges decreased in finance and insurance (-43,000) but increased
in federal government (+4,000). In December, the largest increases in job openings were in accommodation
and food services (+409,000), retail trade (+134,000), and construction (+82,000). The number of job
openings decreased in information (-107,000).
Job openings may be re-accelerating as the companies waiting on the sidelines may now have more confidence about order books? In any case, this will give
something to think about. the Fed
"The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of
