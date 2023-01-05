Prior was 46.2 Composite 45.0 vs 44.6 prelim Output levels declined further amid weak demand conditions New orders fell further Rates of input price and output charge eased to the slowest paces since October 2020 inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Siân Jones, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said:
"US private sector firms brought 2022 to a close signalling marked obstacles to overcome with relation to the health of the economy. Contractions in output and new business were broad-based and gathered pace in December as customer unease led to dwindling demand and order postponements.
"Despite weak demand conditions, firms continued to hire staff. Nonetheless, the pace of job creation was only slight as some firms turned their focus to filling temporary worker and long-held skilled jobs vacancies, whilst others reported instances of employees being laid off.
A notable development through the month was a stark easing in inflationary pressures across the private sector. Muted demand for inputs led to the least marked uptick in costs for over two years, while companies also saw a slower increase in selling prices in a bid to entice customers and boost sales. The pass through of cost savings in the form of customer discounts will likely signal further adjustments to inflation as we enter 2023."