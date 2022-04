Approval for the sale came from the US on Monday. More here if you are interested.

"The proposed sale will improve Bulgaria's capability to meet current and future threats by enabling the Bulgarian Air Force to deploy modern fighter aircraft routinely in the Black Sea region," the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, asked about the F-16 sale Monday, downplayed the suggestion it could be tied to Bulgaria providing MIG-29s to Ukraine.