A US defense official is saying that:

  • Russian forces arrayed around Ukraine are as ready as they can be
  • 80% in forward positions, ready to go
  • Putin has assembled near 100% of forces United States believed he would put into position for Ukraine invasion
  • United States will do as much as we can as long as we can to monitor Russian troop activity from airspace, but will protect personnel and assets
  • Assessment is that Putin is fully prepared for large scale invasion and that is a likely option

Locked and loaded on the border.