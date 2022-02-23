A US defense official is saying that:
- Russian forces arrayed around Ukraine are as ready as they can be
- 80% in forward positions, ready to go
- Putin has assembled near 100% of forces United States believed he would put into position for Ukraine invasion
- United States will do as much as we can as long as we can to monitor Russian troop activity from airspace, but will protect personnel and assets
- Assessment is that Putin is fully prepared for large scale invasion and that is a likely option
Locked and loaded on the border.