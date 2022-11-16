Never underestimate the spending power of the US consumer.

The October US retail sales report underscored what banks and credit card companies have been saying -- spending is strong. Sales rose 1.3% m/m and +0.9% m/m excluding autos and gasoline. Both were well-above expectations.

The dollar rose around 25 pips across the board with Fed hike odds ticking modestly higher. That's a smaller reaction that I might have expected given the importance of the data but speaks to a market that's suddenly-reluctant to buy US dollars.

More broadly, the equity market rebound is showing signs of exhaustion with S&P 500 futures down 12 points. US 10-year yields are also 6 bps lower.

You can see the move on the EUR/USD chart but it doesn't particularly stand out.