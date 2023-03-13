CAD, AUD and NZD notable movers, but EUR, GBP, yen and CHF all higher in past minutes.

Goldman Sachs revsied its forecast for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) in the meetings ahead, and market pricing for Fed terminal rate is falling away also. This was circa 5.7 % in the middle of last week and is collapsing, around 5% now.

The first jump for the USD came early on Monday in Asia with chatter of a bailout to come. When the dep[position guarantee was announced it jumped higher again and is higher still now.

US equity index futures , Globex Sunday evening trade, are higher also:

spx up usd fomc lower 13 March 2023