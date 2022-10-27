- Prior month -0.2%
- durable goods orders 0.4% vs. 0.6% expected. Prior month was revised to +0.2% from -0.2%
- Ex transportation -0.5% vs 0.2% expected. Prior month 0.2% revised to 0.0%
- Ex defense 1.4% vs -0.3% last month. The prior month was revised from -0.9% to -0.3%
- Nondefense capital ex air -0.7% vs. 0.5% expected. Prior month 1.3% was revised to +0.8%
The numbers are a bit of a mixed bag but leaning a little more to the downside.
- Durable goods came in a little bit stronger than expected when taking the revisions into consideration.
- Ex transportation was much weaker with the revision also lower.
- Ex defense was stronger with the revision also better than previously reported.
- Nondefense capital goods ex air was much weaker however with the revision also lower.
