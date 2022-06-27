The EIA didn't publish its weekly oil inventory report last week and now says it won't publish it today, as hoped. The most-recent report was June 15.

Oil has been volatile today but is back in positive territory with WTI crude oil at $108.02 after a fall to $106.06.

Here's the statement:

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is still in the process of system restoration, and as a result, we will not publish new data today, June 27, 2022. This delay includes the Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update.

On Friday, June 17, we discovered a voltage irregularity, which caused hardware failures on two of our main processing servers. This issue prevented us from processing and releasing several reports last week, and unfortunately, it continues to affect our ability to release data this week.

We have replaced the affected hardware and are in the process of transferring data from our back-up systems to new servers. Once the data transfer is complete, we will perform quality checks to ensure data integrity before releasing any reports and associated data. We will continue to provide timely updates as we bring our systems back online and will share a schedule for our product releases as soon as possible.

Because we have been able to collect data throughout the outage and subsequent restoration, we will release the data that was scheduled for publication last week, including our U.S. average gasoline and diesel prices for June 20, 2022.

We apologize for the inconvenience of this delay, and we are doing everything we can to fully resume our data releases as quickly as possible. This statement was prepared by EIA, the statistical and analytical agency within the U.S. Department of Energy. By law, EIA’s data, analysis, and forecasts are independent of approval by any other officer or employee of the U.S. government. The views in this statement therefore should not be construed as representing those of the U.S. Department of Energy or other federal agencies.