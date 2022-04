Prior was +9382K

Gasoline -761K vs -976K exp

Distillates -2664K vs -829K exp

Refinery utilization +1.0% vs +0.8% exp

API data from late yesterday

Crude -4496K

Gasoline +2933K

Distillates -1652K

Oil was at the lows of the day before the report but rose on the headlines. Today is expiration for the May contract but all the volume has moved to June.

SPR stocks are at the lowest since 2002 and set to head much lower.