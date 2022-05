Stocks are falling from the high levels and the US open and that's spread to commodities currencies and USD/JPY.

The S&P 500 was more than 60 points higher at the open but is now trading up just 34 points. The intraday high was in the first seconds of trading and there has been steady selling since. That suggests continued deleveraging and the lack of any real enthusiasm from the bulls.

The index continues to fall into the opening gap: