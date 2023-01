Nasdaq daily

Closing changes in North American equities:

S&P 500 +0.5%

Nasdaq +1.3%

Russell 2000 +0.8%

Toronto TSX Comp +0.1%

On the week:

S&P 500 +2.7%

Nasdaq +4.6%

Russell 2000 +2.7%

Toronto TSX Comp +1.1%

The story of the week is the revival of the high flyers of 2021 with Tesla leading the way in a back-to-back 11% rally. With today's rally, the Nasdaq blasted above the Nov/Dec highs.