Senior US administration official on Sunday:

The U.S., European Union and Group of Seven nations will impose additional sanctions on Russia targeting state-controlled media, elites and services that help finance the war in Ukraine

Over the weekend US President Biden met virtually with leaders of the G7 and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Further details on the new round of sanctions are here, link.

Other weekend news ICYMI (and I'll have more items to come):