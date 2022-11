US Factory orders for September 2022

US factory orders for September 0.3% vs. 0.3% expected

prior month revised to 0.2% from 0.0%

Durable goods revisions for September 2022

preliminary durable goods report for September 2022

Durable goods remained unchanged at 0.4% from its preliminary release

Durable goods ex defense revised to 1.5% from 1.4% in the preliminary release

Durable goods ex transportation -0.5%. Unchanged from its preliminary release

nondefense capital expenditures ex air -0.4% vs. preliminary -0.7%.

The factories and revisions to durable goods were pretty much as expected.