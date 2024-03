What is this? A house for ants?

Prior was 661K (revised to 664K)

Sales down 0.3% vs +1.5% prior

Supply at months 8.4 vs 8.3 months prior

Median sale price $400.5K vs $420.7K last month ($433K a year ago)

This is softer than builder commentary has suggested but they're mostly referring to the pipeline and that will bear fruit in the summer. What's clear from the latest data is that builders are scaling down square footage to make homes more affordable in a period of higher interest rates.