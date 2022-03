Prior 97.1

The headline reading drops to its lowest in a year as inflation fears are starting to weigh on sentiment, with a record percentage of establishments seen raising prices. More than 1/4 of businesses cited inflation as their largest problem - the highest since 1981 - with a record 68% saying they were going to push through with price increases of their own.

Soaring inflation starting to have a negative impact on the economy. Who would've thought. *shocked Pikachu face*