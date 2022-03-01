At the same time, bonds are also bid with 10-year Treasury yields down at the lows for the day by nearly 3 bps to 1.81%. In turn, that has seen USD/JPY creep lower to 114.80 from around 115.05 at the start of the session.

The aussie and kiwi have also trimmed gains a little and EUR/USD is back down to 1.1200 from around 1.1220 earlier.

S&P 500 futures are down 0.3%, erasing gains of 0.6% just a couple of hours ago. Meanwhile, Nasdaq futures are down 0.5% and Dow futures down 0.3% as cautious undertones are also still at play for now.