The sustainability of the rally in US housing amid rising rates will be a big question in the year ahead. A good forward-looking indicator is the US NAHB home builder sentiment index. It's due at the top of the hour and expected to tick down to 83 from 84.

That will be released along with the December retail and wholesale inventory report. That's not much of a market mover but can have a big impact on GDP.

Later, we get the minutes of the January 26 FOMC decision. That's due out at 2 pm ET (1900 GMT).