Last week, US home builder Lennar cut its forecast for 2023 US housing starts to 1 million and abandoned some options it had on land. I think some of that is already priced into the market while the good news is that US mortgage rates are coming down.

Today there's some give-back with 30-year yields up 12 bps but a 30-year fixed is running about 80 bps below the recent peak.

For the NAHB home builder survey at the top of the hour, the consensus is 34, up from 33.