The economic calendar is fairly light today with US housing starts and building permits to be released at the bottom of the hour. At 10:30 AM, the weekly oil inventory data will be released. The U.S. Treasury will auction off 20-year bonds at 1 PM ET:

housing starts are expected at 1.480M versus 1.631M last month. Recall from last month the number was much higher than expectations (+21.7% MoM)

building permits are expected at 1.490M versus 1.496M last month. They rose 5.6% last month

At 10:30 AM ET: