Housing starts dip

Prior report 1.420M revised lower to 1.371M

Housing starts 1.401M vs 1.400M estimate.

Building permits 1.416M vs 1.437M estimate. Prior month was revised to 1.437M from 1.430M previously

building permits fell -1.5% versus -3.0 revised last month.

It is noteworthy that the April figure for building permits is significantly lower, by 21.1%, than the rate recorded in April 2022. Single-family authorizations in April were at a rate of 855,000, showing a 3.1% increase compared to the revised March figure. Authorizations for units in buildings with five units or more stood at a rate of 502,000 in April.



For housing starts, when compared to April 2022 (Year ago levels), housing starts were significantly lower, down by 22.3%. Specifically, single-family housing starts in April were at a rate of 846,000, showing a slight increase of 1.6% compared to the revised March figure. The rate for units in buildings with five units or more was 542,000 in April.

In April, privately-owned housing completions were recorded at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,375,000. This reflects a decline of 10.4% compared to the revised March estimate. However, it is worth noting that housing completions in April 2022 were slightly higher, up by 1.0%. Specifically, single-family housing completions in April were at a rate of 971,000, showing a decrease of 6.5% compared to the revised March rate. The rate for units in buildings with five units or more stood at 400,000 in April

