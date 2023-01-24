The major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are opening lower after a slew of earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term before the opening failed to impress.

A snapshot of four minutes into the open is a showing:

Dow Jones industrial average -157.13 points or -0.47% at 33472.44

S&P index -17.97 points or -0.45% at 4001.85

NASDAQ index -48.66 points or -0.43% at 11315.75

Russell 2000 -7.38 points or -0.39% at 1883.37

There are some big moves in the Dow Industrial Average:

Nike is down -8.04%

McDonald's is down -7.82%

3M is down -5.13%

Verizon is down -2.33%

on the upside:

Walmart is up 6.48%

Visa is up 6.19%

Nevermind... There had some exchanged related issues. McDonalds shows a low at $236.42, but the real price is at $266.21. HMMM

Microsoft will be reporting after the close and represents the first big Tech start to report. There shares are down -0.11% in early trading