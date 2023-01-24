The major US stock indices are opening lower after a slew of earnings before the opening failed to impress.

A snapshot of four minutes into the open is a showing:

  • Dow Jones industrial average -157.13 points or -0.47% at 33472.44
  • S&P index -17.97 points or -0.45% at 4001.85
  • NASDAQ index -48.66 points or -0.43% at 11315.75
  • Russell 2000 -7.38 points or -0.39% at 1883.37

There are some big moves in the Dow Industrial Average:

  • Nike is down -8.04%
  • McDonald's is down -7.82%
  • 3M is down -5.13%
  • Verizon is down -2.33%

on the upside:

  • Walmart is up 6.48%
  • Visa is up 6.19%

Nevermind... There had some exchanged related issues. McDonalds shows a low at $236.42, but the real price is at $266.21. HMMM

Microsoft will be reporting after the close and represents the first big Tech start to report. There shares are down -0.11% in early trading