US, Indo- US, Indo- Pacific coordinator Campbell is on the wires saying:

  • China used Pelosi visit as pretext to launch pressure campaign on Taiwan
  • China overreacted to Pelosi visit
  • China surrounded Taiwan with more than a dozen warships
  • US response has been responsible, steady and resolute
  • US opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side
  • China's actions are fundamentally at odds with goal of peace and stability
  • US response would patient and effective
  • Calls on China to reopen communication channels