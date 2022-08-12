US, Indo- US, Indo- Pacific coordinator Campbell is on the wires saying:

China used Pelosi visit as pretext to launch pressure campaign on Taiwan

China overreacted to Pelosi visit

China surrounded Taiwan with more than a dozen warships

US response has been responsible, steady and resolute

US opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side

China's actions are fundamentally at odds with goal of peace and stability

US response would patient and effective

Calls on China to reopen communication channels