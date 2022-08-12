US, Indo- US, Indo- Pacific coordinator Campbell is on the wires saying:
- China used Pelosi visit as pretext to launch pressure campaign on Taiwan
- China overreacted to Pelosi visit
- China surrounded Taiwan with more than a dozen warships
- US response has been responsible, steady and resolute
- US opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side
- China's actions are fundamentally at odds with goal of peace and stability
- US response would patient and effective
- Calls on China to reopen communication channels