This earlier on dollar implications of the CPI from Morgan Stanley:

The data is due at 1230 GMT:

Via BNZ, what to watch:

The consensus expects headline inflation of just 0.2% m/m, the lowest in 18-months, helped by lower gasoline and food prices.

But a core CPI measure of 0.5% m/m would remain too high for comfort.

A stronger result would increase the chance of another 75bps hike next month and boost the USD, while a very weak result would increase the chance of a shift down to 50bps and a weaker USD on the day.