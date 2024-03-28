Initial jobless claims for the current week

Prior week revised to 212K revised from 210K

Initial jobless claims at 210K vs 212K estimate

4-week moving average 211K vs 211.75K last week

Continuing claims 1.819M

Previous week revised -12 K to 1.795M from 1.807M previously reported

4-week moving average 1.803M versus previous week 1.799M (revised from 1.802M)

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending March 16 were in Missouri (+1,443), Michigan (+1,204), Tennessee (+538), Mississippi (+353), and Arkansas (+279),

The largest decreases were in California (-5,794), Oregon (-1,651), Texas (-856), Pennsylvania (-740), and Illinois (-626).

The data is still indicative of a solid employment market.