Initial jobless claims remained steady

Prior week initial jobless claims 211K revised to 212K

initial jobless claims 212K vs 215K estimate

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 214.5K vs 214.5K last week.

Prior week continuing claims 1.817M revised to 1.810M

Continuing claims 1.812M vs 1.810M estimate

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.805M vs 1.801M last week.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending April 6 were in New Jersey (+4,339), New York (+2,499), Pennsylvania (+1,783), Texas (+1,523), and Florida (+977),

The largest decreases were in Iowa (-1,418), California (-631), Ohio (-530), Nevada (-362), and Maryland (-352).

The jobless numbers remain steady. It's not weak. It's steady