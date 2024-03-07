Prior week 215K revised 217K

initial jobless claims 217K versus 215K estimate

Continuing claims 1.906M versus 1.889M estimate.

Prior week or continuing claims 1.898 million versus 1.905 million previously reported

4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 212.25K versus 213.0 0K last week

4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.888K vs 1.878K last week. This is the highest level for this average since December 11, 2021

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 24 were in Massachusetts (+4,032), Rhode Island (+1,936), Connecticut (+429), California (+311), and Missouri (+310),

The largest decreases were in Oklahoma (-1,943), Texas (-1,121), Michigan (-980), Oregon (-823), and Florida (-752).

NOTE from the Department of Labor:

REVISION TO SEASONAL ADJUSTMENT FACTORS Note: Calendar Year (CY) 2024 seasonal factors and revised seasonal factors for CY 2019-2023 for both initial claims and continued claims will be available at https://www.bls.gov/lau/seasonal-adjustment-forweekly-unemployment-insurance-claims.htm by 12:00 pm (Eastern) on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Revisions to the historical series for CY 2019-2023 for both initial claims and continued claims will be published on March 14, 2024, with the release of the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims News Release