- Prior week 215K revised 217K
- initial jobless claims 217K versus 215K estimate
- Continuing claims 1.906M versus 1.889M estimate.
- Prior week or continuing claims 1.898 million versus 1.905 million previously reported
- 4-week moving average of initial jobless claims 212.25K versus 213.0 0K last week
- 4-week moving average of continuing claims 1.888K vs 1.878K last week. This is the highest level for this average since December 11, 2021
- The largest increases in initial claims for the week ending February 24 were in Massachusetts (+4,032), Rhode Island (+1,936), Connecticut (+429), California (+311), and Missouri (+310),
- The largest decreases were in Oklahoma (-1,943), Texas (-1,121), Michigan (-980), Oregon (-823), and Florida (-752).
NOTE from the Department of Labor:
REVISION TO SEASONAL ADJUSTMENT FACTORS Note: Calendar Year (CY) 2024 seasonal factors and revised seasonal factors for CY 2019-2023 for both initial claims and continued claims will be available at https://www.bls.gov/lau/seasonal-adjustment-forweekly-unemployment-insurance-claims.htm by 12:00 pm (Eastern) on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Revisions to the historical series for CY 2019-2023 for both initial claims and continued claims will be published on March 14, 2024, with the release of the Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims News Release