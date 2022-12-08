The US economic calendar is light today but initial jobless claims could be a market mover at the bottom of the hour. The market is beginning to sniff out economic weakness and jobless claims are a solid real-time indicator of the jobs market. The consensus is 230K, up from 225K last week.

We're also going to get comments from Biden at the bottom of the hour and he might also speak later on the economy.

The loonie has been volatile this month and that will continue today with the BOC's Kozicki set to speak on monetary policy at 12:45 pm ET. The speech is scheduled to help clarify the reaction to the BOC statement yesterday. The statement lightly indicated that the BOC will be on pause now and she will be pressed on that.