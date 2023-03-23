- Prior report 192K
- initial jobless claims 191K vs 197K estimate
- four week moving average of initial jobless claims 196.25K versus 196.50K last week
- continuing claims 1.694M vs 1.684M estimate. Prior week was revised to 1.680M from 1.684M last week.
- four week moving average of continuing claims 1.684M vs last week's 1.675M last week.
The jobless claims data corresponds with the survey week for the BLS's employment report to be released the first week of April.
The claims data remains below the 200K after one week spike above that barometer.