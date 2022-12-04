Amidst the trickle of news on China's more targeted approach to coronavirus restrictions and moves towards reopening, this for example:

Beijing and Shenzhen have loosened more Covid-19 restrictions

Comes this from over the weekend, carried in Taiwanese media:

Chinese President Xi Jinping is unwilling to accept Western vaccines despite the challenges China is facing with COVID-19, and recent protests could affect his personal standing in the Chinese Communist Party, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said on Saturday.

On the protests and how it might impact Xi:

“Seeing protests and the response to it is countering the narrative that he likes to put forward, which is that China is so much more effective at government,” Haines said.

“It’s, again, not something we see as being a threat to stability at this moment, or regime change or anything like that,” she said, adding that “how it develops will be important to Xi’s standing.”

