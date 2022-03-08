Deficit
  • Prior was -82.0B in December from -$80.7 previously reported(was -67.1B in November)
  • Goods deficit increased by $7.1B to $108.9B
  • Services surplus decreased by $0.6B to $19.2B
  • Exports $224.8B, -1.7% on the month
  • Imports $314.1B, +1.2% on the month
  • YoY the goods and services deficit increased $24.6B or 37.7% from January 2021. Exports YoY increased $29.9B or 15.4%. Imports YoY increased $54.4B or 21.0%

Other details:

  • The deficit with China increased $8.4 billion to $87.9 billion in the fourth quarter. Exports increased $2.8 billion to $48.0 billion and imports increased $11.2 billion to $136.0 billion. •
  • The deficit with Mexico increased $8.3 billion to $33.5 billion in the fourth quarter. Exports increased $1.8 billion to $79.5 billion and imports increased $10.1 billion to $113.0 billion. •
  • The deficit with Japan decreased $4.5 billion to $11.4 billion in the fourth quarter. Exports increased $1.6 billion to $28.9 billion and imports decreased $2.8 billion to $40.4 billion.
  • Crude oil imports increased $0.9 billion. Natural gas increased $0.6 billion. Copper increased $0.6 billion.

The largest deficit prior to this month's figure was -$81.44B in September 2021.

For the full report CLICK HERE

