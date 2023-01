US NAHB

Prior was 31

Current sales 40 vs 36

Next six months 37 vs 35

Prospective buyers 23 vs 20

Shares of home builders have been on nice comeback since October. We also saw MBA mortgage applications improve in the latest data. The hint here is that a slight improvement in mortgage rates is bringing back buyers. Today US 30-year yields are down another 10 bps which is now 15 bps from the early December low.