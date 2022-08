This is an update to the earlier post and sources are reporting that the US jet is taking a route around the Philippines to Taiwan. That likely explains the early departure time as a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei is typically around 4 hours so this is much longer than that. The intention seems to be avoiding flying through Chinese airspace. In the context for markets, that means a few more hours of bated breath and anxiety.

