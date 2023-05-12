Greg posted the data Thursday:
JP Morgan is eyeing the data as moving into recession territory. JPM says the jobless claims
Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment.
Read this Term reading "hints at potentially more abrupt slowing."
- "While the claims series can always be volatile from week to week, there are no obvious distortions to today's number,"
- "Business labor demand has been gradually cooling and today's initial claims reading hints at potentially a more abrupt slowing."
- If sustained for the month of May, the %3m/3m change will have surged to 17.4% — a jump that would clearly put it in the range only seen in recessions over the past half-century