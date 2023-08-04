Prior was +209K (revised to +185K)

Two-month net revision -49K vs -6K prior

Unemployment rate 3.5% vs 3.6% expected

Prior unemployment rate 3.6%

Participation rate 62.6% vs 62.6% prior

U6 underemployment rate 6.7% vs 6.9% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.4% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Average hourly earnings 4.4% y/y vs +4.2% expected

Average weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 expected

Change in private payrolls +172K vs +179K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls -2K vs 5K expected

Household survey +268K vs +273K prior

Birth-death adjustment K vs +26K prior

The headline is showing what the Fed wants to see -- a gradual cooling -- but the pickup in wages is a problem and that kind of thing isn't going to reverse the rise in Treasury yields.