US core CPI

Prior m/m +0.2%

CPI m/m +0.2% versus +0.2% expected

CPI y/y 3.2% versus 3.3% expected

Prior y/y 3.0%

Core measures:

Core CPI m/m +0.2% versus +0.2% expected. Last month 0.2%

Unrounded core at +0.16%

Core CPI y/y 4.7% versus 4.8% expected. Last month was 4.8%

Shelter % versus 0.4% last month. Year on year % versus 7.8% last month

Real weekly earnings month to month % versus +0.5% last month

Services less rent and shelter +0.2% m/m vs +0.2% prior

The market was pricing in a 13% chance of a Fed hike at the September meeting and around 35% for November.