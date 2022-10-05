The US major indices staged a formidable recovery into the last hour of trading but could not hold onto gains. The indices close lower for the 1st time in 3 trading days, but the declines were modest, and certainly better than the lows that the major indices experienced intraday.

Intraday, the declines reached:

  • Dow industrial average -1.42%
  • S&P index -1.79%
  • NASDAQ index -2.38%

The final closing numbers are showing:

Although lower on the day first three days of October have shown solid gains for the major indices after what was a horrible September:

  • Dow industrial average up 5.33%
  • S&P index up 5.56%
  • NASDAQ index up 5.45%

Those gains still dwarf the declines from September, but buyers are trying to make a go at the upside. It will take a Goldilocks type of number on Friday to keep the momentum going however.