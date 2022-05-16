The US major  indices  are closing mixed with the Dow up modestly and the S&P and Nasdaq lower.

A look at the final numbers shows:

  • Dow industrial average rose 26.76 points or 0.08% at 32223.41
  • S&P index fell -15.87 points or -0.39% at 4008.03
  • NASDAQ index fell -142.2 points or -1.20% at 11662.80
  • Russell 2000 fell -9.24 points or -0.52% at 1783.42

Recall, the broader S&P and NASDAQ index have been down 6 straight trading weeks. The Dow industrial average has fallen 7 straight trading weeks coming into this week.

Some oversize winners today included :

  • Occidental, +5.88%
  • Schlumberger, +3.53%
  • Chevron, +3.09%
  • Exxon Mobil +2.38%
  • Merck +2.13%
  • Caterpillar +1.39%
  • Dollar Tree +1.29%
  • IBM +1.21%
  • Northrop Grumman +1.16%
  • Pfizer +1.14%

Big losers today included:

  • Beyond meat -12.8%
  • DoorDash, -10.72%
  • Shopify, -10.56%
  • Snowflake, -8.8%
  • GoodRx -8.2%
  • Rivian, -6.89%
  • crowdStrike, -6.33%
  • Zoom, -6.24%
  • Tesla -5.88%