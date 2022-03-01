The major US indices are all closing sharply lower with the declines of -1.5% or more.

Higher commodity prices pose a risk for higher inflation going forward. Continue tension in Ukraine, and tumbling rates all helped to contribute to a declining environment in US equities.

Financials were the hardest hit on the tumble in rates. That sector felt -3.7% on the day. Energy was the only sector which moved higher (up 1.0%). Technology fell by -2.0%. Semi conductors were hit hard with a decline of -3.15%.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow industrial average fell -597.65 points or -1.76% at 33294.94
  • S&P index felt -67.68 points or -1.55% at 4306.27
  • NASDAQ index fell -218.93 points or -1.59% at 13532.47
  • Russell 2000 felt -39.58 points or -1.93% at 2008.50