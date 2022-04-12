core cpi US mm March 2022

The White House warned ahead of this report that it expects inflation to be 'extraordinarily elevated'. Let's look at the numbers:

  • Prior was 7.9% y/y
  • m/m reading 1.2% vs 1.2% expected and 0.8% prior
  • Full report

Core CPI:

  • y/y 6.5% vs 6.6% expected and 6.4% prior
  • m/m 0.3% vs 0.5% expected and 0.5% prior

Details:

I think the conversation will start to change on  inflation  when the month-over-months numbers begin to flatten out. For April (as it stands), there will be large negative pressure from gasoline prices if oil stays near $100. The fall in used vehicle prices will also be a drag on inflation for the foreseeable future. That said, with the lockdowns in China we could be on the cusp of a new round of supply chain shortages.

CPI