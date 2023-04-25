new home sales
  • Prior was 640K
  • Median sale price $449.8K vs $438.2K a year ago
  • Single family sales +9.6% vs +1.1% prior
  • Units for sale at end of March 432k vs 436K prior
  • Full report

This isn't terribly surprising given what we heard from home builders in the past week but I worry that we're on the cusp of a big re-think on housing that could keep the Fed more hawkish than many think. The problem is that there just isn't enough inventory in the housing market and a big part of that is because anyone who has a 30-year fixed simply isn't selling. Even if those people move, they're trying to keep (and rent) the homes because they have plenty of equity and cost certainty.

new home sales US