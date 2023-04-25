Prior was 640K

Median sale price $449.8K vs $438.2K a year ago

Single family sales +9.6% vs +1.1% prior

Units for sale at end of March 432k vs 436K prior

This isn't terribly surprising given what we heard from home builders in the past week but I worry that we're on the cusp of a big re-think on housing that could keep the Fed The Fed "The Fed" is a short-hand that refers to the Federal Reserve or Federal Reserve System, the central banking system of the United States. Traders often discuss the actions of the Fed, primarily interest rate decisions, as they significantly impact all financial markets.The Fed shouldn't be confused or substituted with the term "the Feds" and doing so tells everyone you're a total noob. The term "the Feds" refers to US Federal law enforcement, including such agencies as the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation). more hawkish than many think. The problem is that there just isn't enough inventory in the housing market and a big part of that is because anyone who has a 30-year fixed simply isn't selling. Even if those people move, they're trying to keep (and rent) the homes because they have plenty of equity and cost certainty.