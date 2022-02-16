Prior -8.1%

Prior -8.1% Market index 537.0 vs 567.7 prior

Purchase index 279.0 vs 282.3 prior

Refinancing index 1,988.8 vs 2,183.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.05% vs 3.83% prior

Mortgage applications continue to tumble in the past week, owing to a big drop in refinancing activity. This comes as the 30-year mortgage rate rises to above 4% for the first time since 2019. As rates continue to soar, this is starting to see quite an impact on the housing market already; and to think that the Fed hasn't exactly started tightening yet.