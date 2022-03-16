Prior +8.5%

Market index 496.5 vs 502.5 prior

Purchase index 269.5 vs 267.6 prior

Refinancing index 1,778.3 vs 1,829.7 prior

30-year mortgage rate 4.27% vs 4.09% prior

The drop comes as the 30-year rate rises to its highest since May 2019, as refinancing activity is marked lower and offsetting the slight increase in purchases activity on the week. Overall conditions are still looking rather iffy amid the downturn in the past few months. The Fed hasn't yet tightened but it is already having an impact.